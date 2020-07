July 8 (Reuters) - Orion Oyj:

* REG-ORION UPGRADES FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK FOR 2020

* ORION OYJ - SEES FY OPERATING PROFIT TO BE SLIGHTLY HIGHER OR HIGHER THAN IN 2019 (IN 2019 OPERATING PROFIT WAS EUR 253 MILLION)

* ORION - OPERATING EXPENSES FOR WHOLE YEAR EXPECTED TO BE SOMEWHAT LOWER THAN ESTIMATED