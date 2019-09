Sept 4 (Reuters) - Orior AG:

* INCREASED ITS INTEREST IN CASUALFOOD TO 70%

* PURCHASE OF THIS ADDITIONAL INTEREST HAS BEEN FINANCED WITH INTERNAL FUNDS AND THROUGH EXISTING LINES OF CREDIT

* CASUALFOOD WILL BE FULLY CONSOLIDATED AS OF SEPTEMBER 2019

* ORIOR INTENDS TO ACQUIRE ALL REMAINING CASUALFOOD SHARES IN STAGES BY 2022