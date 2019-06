June 21 (Reuters) - Orior AG:

* SWISS PORK IS NOT AFFECTED BY COMPENSATION PURCHASES FROM CHINA AND THUS BY PRICE INCREASE IN EUROPE DUE TO INCREASING DEMAND

* IMPACT OF SWINE FEVER ON ORIOR IS CURRENTLY VERY LOW

* FOR FIRST HALF OF 2019, ORIOR EXPECTS A HEALTHY GROWTH IN BOTH GROSS MARGIN AND EBITDA

* BUSINESS DEALINGS IN SWITZERLAND THAT HAVE BECOME UNPROFITABLE WILL BE DISCONTINUED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: