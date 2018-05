May 14 (Reuters) - Orior AG:

* END RESULTS FOR OFFER OF THURELLA

* UNTIL END OF ADDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE PERIOD 134,095 REGISTERED SHARES WERE TENDERED TO OFFEROR

* THIS CORRESPONDS TO 95.06% OF ALL REGISTERED SHARES TO WHICH OFFER RELATES

* PARTICIPATION QUOTA OF OFFEROR AMOUNTS TO 98.29% OF ALL ISSUED REGISTERED SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS OF THURELLA AG