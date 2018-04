April 25 (Reuters) - Orior AG:

* INTERIM RESULTS FOR OFFER OF THURELLA

* UNTIL END OF OFFER PERIOD 95,952 REGISTERED SHARES WERE TENDERED TO OFFEROR, 68.02% OF ALL SHARES

* ADDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE PERIOD BEGINS ON 26 APRIL 2018 AND ENDS ON 11 MAI 2018, 16:00