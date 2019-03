March 27 (Reuters) - ORIOR AG:

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ORIOR AG HAS NAMED ANDREAS LINDNER NEW CFO AND A MEMBER OF EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

* ANDREAS LINDNER WILL ASSUME CFO POSITION OF ORIOR IN OCTOBER 2019

* UNTIL THEN, BERNHARD PFULG WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD ORIOR GROUP’S FINANCES ON AN AD INTERIM BASIS

* SAYS ANDREAS LINDNER CURRENTLY SERVES AS CFO AND A MEMBER OF EXECUTIVE BOARD OF RICOLA GROUP