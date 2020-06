June 18 (Reuters) - ORIOR AG:

* STRONG GROWTH IN RETAIL, ORGANICALLY OFFSETTING MOST OF LOCKDOWN-INDUCED DECLINE IN FOOD SERVICE REVENUES

* CONFIRMS ITS STATEMENTS FROM APRIL 2020 REGARDING IMPACT OF CORONA CRISIS ON ITS BUSINESS: STRONG GROWTH IN RETAIL AND LOWER REVENUES FROM FOOD SERVICE CHANNELS, IN SOME CASES SHARPLY LOWER