BRIEF-Orior Group Generated Revenues Of CHF 596.4 Million In FY 2019

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Orior AG:

* ORIOR DELIVERS ON EXPECTATIONS AND DEMONSTRATES GOOD STABILITY THANKS TO BROADER OPERATIONAL FOOTPRINT

* ORIOR GROUP GENERATED REVENUES OF CHF 596.4 MILLION IN 2019 FISCAL YEAR, WHICH CORRESPONDS TO AN INCREASE OF 3.4% FROM PREVIOUS YEAR

* OUTLOOK FOR 2020 FISCAL YEAR POSITIVE

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE ANOTHER INCREASE IN DIVIDEND TO CHF 2.32 PER SHARE AT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 31 MARCH 2020

* FY 2019 NET PROFIT SLIPPED 1.0% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO CHF 31.5 MILLION, DUE TO EXCHANGE RATE MOVEMENTS AND TAX EFFECTS

* FY 2019 EBITDA INCREASED TO CHF 61.0 MILLION; MARGIN HELD AT GOOD LEVEL OF 10.2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: