Nov 27 (Reuters) - Orior AG:

* ORIOR - RICARDA DEMARMELS, CFO OF ORIOR GROUP AND A MEMBER OF EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE, HAS DECIDED TO STEP DOWN FROM HER ROLE AT END OF MAY 2019

* POSITION OF GROUP CFO WILL BE ASSUMED AD INTERIM BY BERNHARD PFULG, EFFECTIVE MID-DECEMBER 2018