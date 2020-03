March 3 (Reuters) - ORIOR AG:

* FOLLOWING RECOMMENDATION OF SWISS GOVERNMENT TO AVOID LARGE EVENTS DUE TO CORONAVIRUS, CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECIDED TO PUSH BACK DATE OF PENDING AGM

* NEW DATE FOR ORIOR AG'S 2020 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING IS 4 JUNE 2020 Source text: bit.ly/3cuwBbx Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)