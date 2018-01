BRIEF-Oritani Financial Reports Q2 EPS $0.09

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Oritani Financial Corp:

* ANNOUNCES INCREASED DIVIDEND AND 2ND QUARTER RESULTS

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.09

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.27 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍ESTIMATED NET IMPACT OF CHARGE TO DEC. 31, 2017 PERIOD DUE TO ‘TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT’ WAS $8.9 MILLION

* ‍BOARD VOTED TO INCREASE CO‘S REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO SHAREHOLDERS BY $0.075, TO $0.25 PER SHARE​

* QTRLY NET INCOME $0.09 PER SHARE​

* ‍NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED BY $1.4 MILLION TO $27.6 MILLION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017​

* ‍EXCLUDING IMPACT OF NON-RECURRING CHARGE, NET INCOME FOR QUARTER ENDED DEC. 31, 2017 WAS $0.28 PER SHARE​