April 16 (Reuters) - Orix Corp:

* ORIX CORP - ON APRIL 14, ORIX, ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES ENTERED INTO GOVERNANCE AMENDMENT AGREEMENT TO PERMIT INCREASE TO SIZE OF ORMAT’S BOARD

* ORIX CORP - ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES HAS AGREED TO PROCURE NECESSARY CONSENT FROM DIRECTORS APPOINTED BY ORIX FOR BOARD EXPANSION Source text: [bit.ly/34ES12p] (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)