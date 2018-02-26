FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 26, 2018 / 7:38 AM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF- Orix JREIT to acquire property for 34 bln yen and to issue new units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26(Reuters) - Orix JREIT Inc

* Says it will acquire Osaka-based property for 34 billion yen, on April 2

* Says it will issue 76,190 new units through public offering and will issue 3,810 new units through private placement to Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd., with subscription date on April 10 and payment date on April 11

* Says proceeds will be used for a part of the property acquisition fund and loan repayment

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/GdQ4Ez ; goo.gl/jBP8XR

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

