Sept 26 (Reuters) - Orix JREIT Inc

* Says it plans to sign a commitment line agreement worth 10 billion yen with Mizuho Bank, Ltd on Oct. 2

* The term of agreement from Oct. 2 to Oct. 2, 2020

* Says it plans to lower total amount of a commitment line agreement, which was signed on June 15, 2010, to 12 billion yen from 15 billion yen, and extend term to June 14, 2019 from June 12, 2018

