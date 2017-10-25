FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Orkla Food Ingredients buys Arne B. Corneliussen AS from Danish Crown
Sections
Featured
Women fail to crack China's glass ceiling
China Party Congress 2017
Women fail to crack China's glass ceiling
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Deals
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Tezos creators express regret about dispute over tech project
Future of Money
Tezos creators express regret about dispute over tech project
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 25, 2017 / 10:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Orkla Food Ingredients buys Arne B. Corneliussen AS from Danish Crown

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Orkla Asa:

* Orkla Food Ingredients to buy Arne B. Corneliussen as, a leading manufacturer and supplier to the Norwegian food industry

* The company’s product portfolio consists of spices, marinades, flavourings, starter cultures and other functional ingredients, in addition to packaging solutions

* Its customer market is Norwegian food manufacturers with the Norwegian meat industry as main segment

* The company, which has 32 employees, has its head office, production facilities, test kitchen and warehouse at Økern in Oslo

* Arne B. Corneliussen, established in 1949, has been owned since 1995 by DAT-Schaub A/S, a subsidiary of Danish Crown

* The business now being sold had a turnover of 188 million Norwegian crowns ($23.46 million) in 2016

* The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price Source text: here

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0135 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.