BRIEF-Orkla: Investor Update On Corona Situation

March 12 (Reuters) - Orkla ASA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: INVESTOR UPDATE ON CORONA SITUATION FOR ORKLA

* ON CORONAVIRUS: VIRUS HAS SO FAR HAD LIMITED CONSEQUENCES FOR ORKLA, BUT AS WITH MOST OTHER COMPANIES THERE IS SIGNIFICANT UNCERTAINTY HOW THIS WILL PLAY OUT OVER COMING WEEKS AND MONTHS.

* HAS INTRODUCED PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES TO PREVENT AN OUTBREAK IN OUR OWN SITES AND TO ENSURE RELIABILITY OF DELIVERIES.

* THERE IS NO RISK FOR CONTAGION ASSOCIATED WITH CONSUMING ORKLA PRODUCTS

* PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES INCLUDE TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS, MEETING RESTRICTIONS, INCREASED FOCUS ON HABITS THAT PREVENT INFECTION AND GUIDELINES FOR ACCEPTING TRUCK DRIVERS, VISITORS AND CONTRACTORS TO OUR SITES

* DESPITE THESE MEASURES, THERE IS A RISK THAT WE MAY AT SOME POINT NEED TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE DOWN ONE OR SEVERAL OF OUR 107 FACTORIES IN CASE OF LOCAL OUTBREAKS

* WE ARE MONITORING SITUATION CLOSELY AND TAKE ALL MITIGATING ACTIONS POSSIBLE

* WE HAVE SEEN LIMITED FINANCIAL IMPLICATIONS FROM CORONA EPIDEMIC SO FAR

* WE ACKNOWLEDGE THAT SITUATION IS UNCERTAIN AND THAT DESPITE OUR PREVENTIVE ACTIONS THERE IS A RISK FOR DISRUPTIONS GOING FORWARD.