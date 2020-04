BRIEF-Orkla Prelim. Operating Revenues In Q1 At NOK 11.51 Bln

April 17 (Reuters) - Orkla ASA:

* REG-ORKLA ASA: PRELIMINARY SALES UPDATE Q1-20

* ORKLA INCREASED OPERATING REVENUES IN THE FIRST QUARTER BY 13% TO NOK 11,507 MILLION

* ORKLA’S BRANDED CONSUMER GOODS BUSINESS ACHIEVED 15% GROWTH IN OPERATING REVENUES DRIVEN BY 5% ORGANIC TURNOVER GROWTH AND POSITIVE CONTRIBUTIONS FROM FX CONSOLIDATION AND M&A OF 5% AND 4% RESPECTIVELY

* ORKLA HAS MANAGED TO MAINTAIN CLOSE TO NORMAL OPERATIONS UNTIL THE DATE OF THIS SALES UPDATE WITH ONLY LIMITED SUPPLY CHAIN DISRUPTIONS SO FAR.

* ORGANIC TURNOVER GROWTH WAS PARTICULARLY STRONG IN MARCH AS THE CORONA CRISIS HAD A NET POSITIVE EFFECT ON SALES

* ON CORONAVIRUS: CORONA CRISIS HAS IMPACT THROUGHOUT OUR SUPPLY CHAIN AND ACROSS ALL BUSINESS AREAS.

* FFECTS MAINLY STARTED IMPACTING OUR FINANCIALS IN MARCH, AND IN PARTICULAR DURING THE LAST THREE WEEKS.

* WE SEE INCREASED DEMAND ACROSS OUR FOODS AND CARE BUSINESSES CONTRIBUTING TO AN OVERALL ORGANIC GROWTH FOR THE BRANDED CONSUMER GOODS BUSINESS OF 5%.

* ORKLA EXPECTS THE SITUATION TO GRADUALLY NORMALIZE WHEN RESTRICTIONS ARE LIFTED, BUT ALSO THAT OUT OF HOME EXPOSED BUSINESSES WILL CONTINUE TO TRADE AT A LOWER LEVEL YEAR ON YEAR UNTIL THIS HAPPENS