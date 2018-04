April 30 (Reuters) - Orkla ASA:

* HAS DECIDED TO INITIATE A SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM FOR UP TO 10 MILLION SHARES IN THE MARKET

* THE PROGRAM WILL BE INITIATED TODAY AND TERMINATED ON 23 JUNE 2018 AT THE LATEST

* THE SHARES PURCHASED UNDER THIS PROGRAM WILL BE USED FOR ORKLA’S SHARE FOR EMPLOYEES PROGRAM AS APPROVED BY THE GENERAL MEETING ON 12 APRIL 2018 AS WELL AS FOR AMORTIZATION PURPOSES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)