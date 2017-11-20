FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Orkla to buy Czech frozen vegetable producer Agrimex
Sections
Featured
Merkel fourth term in doubt as German coalition talks fail
Germany
Merkel fourth term in doubt as German coalition talks fail
Full of beans: coffee grounds to help power London's buses
Energy & Environment
Full of beans: coffee grounds to help power London's buses
Alibaba deal guides grocers to checkout
Breaking Views
Alibaba deal guides grocers to checkout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 20, 2017 / 12:13 PM / in 2 hours

BRIEF-Orkla to buy Czech frozen vegetable producer Agrimex

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Orkla Asa

* Through its wholly-owned subsidiary Hame, Orkla has signed an agreement to purchase Agrimex, a leading frozen vegetable producer in the Czech Republic

* Agrimex has 32 employees and had a turnover of CZK 260 million ($11.98 million) in 2016

* The company will be consolidated into Orkla’s financial statements from Dec. 1, 2017.

* The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price Source text: here Further company coverage: ($1 = 21.7030 Czech crowns) (Reporting By Camilla Knudsen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.