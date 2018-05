BRIEF-Ormat Says It Will Restate Q2, Q3, Q4 And Full-Year 2017 Financial Statements

May 16 (Reuters) - Ormat Technologies Inc:

* ORMAT ANNOUNCES THAT IT WILL RESTATE ITS SECOND, THIRD AND FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS; ANNOUNCES DELAY IN FILING ITS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

* FURTHER DELAYING FILING OF QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR ITS Q1 OF 2018 WITH SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

* DECISION TO RESTATE THESE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS IS BASED ON CONCLUSION THAT THERE WERE ERRORS IN INCOME TAX PROVISION

* IMPACT OF RESTATEMENT IS PRELIMINARY AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE

* ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES -AS RESULT OF RESTATEMENT, INVESTORS SHOULD NO LONGER RELY UPON CO’S PREVIOUSLY ISSUED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR Q2, Q3, Q4 OF 2017

* ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES- WILL MAKE REVISIONS TO SAME LINE ITEMS IN CERTAIN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2016 AND ITS FY 2016 AND 2015 FINANCIAL STATEMENT