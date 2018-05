May 15 (Reuters) - Ormat Technologies Inc:

* ORMAT PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON THE PUNA POWER PLANT IN HAWAII FOLLOWING THE KILAUEA VOLCANIC ERUPTION

* ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC - SHUTTING DOWN ALL GEOTHERMAL WELLS TO SECURE PUNA FACILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH EMERGENCY RESPONSE PLAN

* ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC - CURRENTLY THERE IS NO PHYSICAL DAMAGE TO PUNA FACILITIES ABOVE-GROUND

* ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES - TAKING ELECTRICITY GENERATION OFFLINE TO SECURE PUNA FACILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH EMERGENCY RESPONSE PLAN

* ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC - THERE IS “LOW RISK” OF SURFACE LAVA IMPACTING OR MAKING ITS WAY TO PUNA FACILITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: