BRIEF-Ormat Technologies Co's Unit Enters Into Partnership Deal With A Private Investor

May 22 (Reuters) - Ormat Technologies Inc:

* ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES-CO’S UNIT THAT INDIRECTLY OWNS 26 MW TUNGSTEN MOUNTAIN GEOTHERMAL POWER PLANT ENTERED INTO PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH A PRIVATE INVESTOR

* ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC - AS PER DEAL WITH CO’S UNIT, PRIVATE INVESTOR ACQUIRED MEMBERSHIP INTERESTS IN PROJECT FOR ABOUT $33.4 MILLION

* ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES - CO WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE, MAINTAIN POWER PLANT & WILL RECEIVE ALL DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW GENERATED BY POWER PLANT