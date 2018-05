BRIEF-Ormat Technologies Files Non-Timely 10-Q With U.S. SEC

May 11 (Reuters) - Ormat Technologies Inc:

* ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC FILES NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC

* ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC SAYS HAS DETERMINED THAT IT IS NOT ABLE TO FILE ITS QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES - MANAGEMENT IDENTIFIED ERROR IN CO’S QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31 FINANCIAL STATEMENT PRESENTATION OF DEFERRED INCOME TAX ASSETS & LIABILITIES

* ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES - NETTED SOME DEFERRED INCOME TAX ASSETS & LIABILITIES ACROSS DIFFERENT TAX JURISDICTIONS NOT PERMITTED PURSUANT TO U.S. GAAP