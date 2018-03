March 27 (Reuters) - Ormat Technologies Inc:

* ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. ANNOUNCES THE CLOSING OF $100 MILLION DEBT FINANCING

* ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES - ENTERS LOAN AGREEMENT WITH AFFILIATES OF ISRAEL'S MIGDAL GROUP TO PROVIDE CO WITH A $100.0 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED LOAN