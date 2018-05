BRIEF-Ormat Technologies Reports Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.48

May 7 (Reuters) - Ormat Technologies Inc:

* ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.88

* Q1 REVENUE $184 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $176.7 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.59 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* UPDATE FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE TO INCLUDE FINANCIAL CONTRIBUTION OF U.S. GEOTHERMAL’S ASSETS

* EXPECT 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $368.0 MILLION AND $378.0 MILLION FOR FULL YEAR

* NOW EXPECT 2018 TOTAL REVENUE BETWEEN $711.0 MILLION AND $735.0 MILLION

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $710.5 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S