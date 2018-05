BRIEF-Ormat Technologies Says Will Restate Q2, Q3 And Q4 And Full-Year 2017 Financial Statements

May 16 (Reuters) - Ormat Technologies Inc:

* ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES SAYS WILL RESTATE Q2, Q3 AND Q4 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND FULL-YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - SEC FILING

* ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES - DECISION TO RESTATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS IS BASED ON CONCLUSION THAT THERE WERE ERRORS IN INCOME TAX PROVISION

* ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES - FURTHER DELAYING FILING OF QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q FOR Q1 2018 WITH SEC

* ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC - RESTATEMENT EXPECTED TO IMPACT INCOME TAX (PROVISION) BENEFIT LINE ITEM IN CO’S STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

* ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC - CO’S CONCLUSION THAT THERE WERE ERRORS IN INCOME TAX PROVISION PRIMARILY RELATING TO COS VALUATION ALLOWANCE

* ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES - RELATED TO RESTATEMENT OF STATEMENTS, TO MAKE REVISIONS TO ITEMS IN CERTAIN QTRLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2016, 2015

* ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC - RESTATEMENT IS EXPECTED TO IMPACT INCOME TAX (PROVISION) BENEFIT LINE ITEM IN COMPANY S STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS