Jan 24 (Reuters) - Ormat Technologies Inc:​

* ORMAT SIGNS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE U.S. GEOTHERMAL

* ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC - ‍ORMAT WILL PAY A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF ABOUT $109.9 MILLION

* ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC - DEAL FOR $5.45 PER SHARE IN CASH