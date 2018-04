BRIEF-Ormat's Viridity To Begin Construction Of 40MWh Energy Storage Systems In New Jersey

April 16 (Reuters) - Ormat Technologies Inc:

* ORMAT’S VIRIDITY TO BEGIN CONSTRUCTION OF 40MWH ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEMS IN NEW JERSEY

* ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC - PROJECTS WERE INITIATED BY ORMAT’S VIRIDITY AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL IN Q4 OF 2018

* ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC - ORMAT, THROUGH VIRIDITY, WILL FINANCE, CONSTRUCT, OWN AND OPERATE PROJECTS

* ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC - IN 2019, PROJECTS ARE EXPECTED TO GENERATE AVERAGE REVENUES OF BETWEEN $7 MILLION AND $8 MILLION, MAINLY FROM ANCILLARY SERVICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: