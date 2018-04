April 17 (Reuters) - Oroco Resource Corp:

* OROCO ANNOUNCES INCREASE IN PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* OROCO RESOURCE CORP - INCREASING PRIVATE PLACEMENT BY AN ADDITIONAL 1.5 MILLION UNITS

* OROCO RESOURCE - INCREASED PRIVATE PLACEMENT WILL NOW COMPRISE UP TO 9 MILLION UNITS AT $0.10 PER UNIT