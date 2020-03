March 23 (Reuters) - Orocobre Ltd:

* OLAROZ LITHIUM FACILITY (OLAROZ) HAS MOVED OPERATIONS TO CARE AND MAINTENANCE

* OROCOBRE HAS SUSPENDED ALL DEVELOPMENT OPERATIONS RELATED TO STAGE 2 EXPANSION

* OPERATIONS AT BORAX ARGENTINA ALSO BEEN SUSPENDED AND PLANS ARE BEING DEVELOPED TO RECOMMENCE OPERATIONS ONCE QUARANTINE ORDER IS LIFTED

* AT NARAHA, CONSTRUCTION OF LITHIUM HYDROXIDE PLANT IS NOT CURRENTLY AFFECTED BUT THERE MAY BE SOME DISRUPTION