Dec 18 (Reuters) - Oronova Energy Inc:

* ORONOVA ENERGY TERMINATES ACQUISITION IN GUATEMALA

* ORONOVA ENERGY INC - HAS WITHDRAWN PRIVATE PLACEMENT FINANCING ANNOUNCED ON JUNE 20, 2017 FOR UP TO TOTAL GROSS PROCEEDS OF C$45 MILLION

* ORONOVA ENERGY INC - ‍ANTICIPATES THAT TRADING IN ITS SHARES WILL BE REINSTATED ON DECEMBER 20, 2017​