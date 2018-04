BRIEF-Orosur Mining Says Qtrly Shr Loss $0.02

April 16 (Reuters) - Orosur Mining Inc:

* OROSUR MINING INC. - Q3 2018 RESULTS

* OROSUR MINING INC- QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02

* OROSUR MINING INC - FY 18 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE HAS BEEN REDUCED TO 27,000 OZ - 30,000 OZ AU FROM 30,000 OZ

* OROSUR MINING INC - FY 18 COMPANY’S OPERATING CASH COST GUIDANCE INCREASED TO US$900 - US$1,000/OZ FROM US$800 - US$900/OZ

* OROSUR MINING SAYS Q3 18 PRODUCTION GRADES DECLINED AND PRODUCTION IN QUARTER WAS 6,859 OZ OF GOLD, COMPARES TO 7,820 OZ IN Q3 17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: