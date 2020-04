April 24 (Reuters) - ORPEA SA:

* ORPEA, EXCEPTIONALLY, DECIDES NOT TO PROPOSE THE DISTRIBUTION OF ITS 2019 DIVIDEND

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF ORPEA GROUP DECIDED, ON 23 APRIL 2020, NOT TO PROPOSE, EXCEPTIONALLY, THE DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION FOR THE 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR, IN THE CURRENT CONTEXT OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)