BRIEF-Orpea FY Consolidated Net Profit Up At 246 Million Euros

March 17 (Reuters) - Orpea SA:

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET PROFIT: +11.6% (€246 MILLION)

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE PAYING OUT A DIVIDEND OF €1.30 PER SHARE IN REGARDS TO THE 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR, COMPARED WITH €1.20 FOR THE PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR

* FY EBITDA (IFRS) EUR 651 MILLION VERSUS EUR 604 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY RECURRING OPERATING PROFIT STOOD AT €452.5 MILLION (+5.8%) AFTER DEPRECIATION, AMORTISATION AND CHARGES TO PROVISIONS OF €198.5 MILLION (+12.9%)

* FY REVENUE (RESTATED IFRS 16) EUR 3.74 BILLION VERSUS EUR 3.42 BILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET DEBT STOOD AT €5,535 MILLION AT 31 DECEMBER 2019, COMPARED WITH €5,022 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)