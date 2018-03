March 27 (Reuters) - ORPEA SA:

* FY REVENUE UP 10.5% TO €3,138M

* REITERATES ITS REVENUE TARGET OF €3,400M FOR 2018 (AN 8.3% INCREASE FROM 2017)

* REITERATES 2018 TARGET OF EBITDA MARGIN EQUAL TO OR HIGHER THAN ITS 2017 LEVEL

* IN 2017 20.5% INCREASE IN REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO TO €5.0 BILLION

* FY NET PROFIT EXCLUDING ORNANE AND DISCOUNTED DEFERRED TAXES ROSE BY 11.4% TO €197.8M

* AT END 2017 NETWORK OF 86,650 BEDS AT 818 FACILITIES IN 12 COUNTRIES