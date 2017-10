Sept 26 (Reuters) - ORPEA SA:

* H1 EBITDA EUR 258.8 MILLION, UP 17.4 PERCENT VERSUS YEAR AGO

* CONFIRMATION OF 2017 TARGETS‍​

* H1 REVENUE EUR 1.53‍​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.38 BILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 RECURRING OPERATING PROFIT EUR 188.1‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 163.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 NET FINANCIAL LOSS OF EUR 66.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF 53.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2fP4GYh Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)