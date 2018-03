March 15 (Reuters) - Orphazyme A/S:

* REG-ORPHAZYME ANNOUNCES ANNUAL REPORT 2017

* ‍NET RESULT FOR 2017 WAS A LOSS OF DKK 126.2 MILLION COMPARED TO DKK 57.9 MILLION IN 2016.​

* SEES 2018 ‍OPERATING LOSS AT DKK 245 MILLION - 275 MILLION​

* THE COMPANY DOES NOT EXPECT TO MAKE DIVIDEND PAYMENTS WITHIN THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE