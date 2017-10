BRIEF-Orphazyme announces intention to launch IPO

Oct 24 (Reuters) - ORPHAZYME APS (IPO-ORPH.CO)‍​

* ANNOUNCES INTENTION TO LAUNCH AN INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

* THE INTENDED IPO IS EXPECTED TO CONSIST OF AN ISSUE OF NEW SHARES TO RAISE GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY 600 MILLION DANISH CROWNS

* THE TOTAL OFFER SIZE WILL BE ANNOUNCED IN CONNECTION WITH THE PUBLICATION OF A PROSPECTUS BY THE COMPANY‍​

* IS CURRENTLY OWNED BY NOVO HOLDINGS A/S, COÖPERATIVE AESCAP VENTURE I U.A., SUNSTONE LIFE SCIENCE VENTURES FUND II K/S, ORPHA POOLING B.V. AND OTHERS