BRIEF-Orphazyme Completes Offering Of 7,032,937 Shares In Directed Issue And Private Placement

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Orphazyme A/S:

* ORPHAZYME COMPLETES OFFERING OF 7,032,937 SHARES IN A DIRECTED ISSUE AND PRIVATE PLACEMENT AND RAISES APPROXIMATELY DKK 745,000,000 (EUR 100 MILLION/USD 110 MILLION)

* CURRENTLY EXPECTS TO SUBMIT AN APPLICATION FOR APPROVAL OF ARIMOCLOMOL FOR TREATMENT OF NPC IN H1 2020 IN US AND H2 2020 IN EU Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)