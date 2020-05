May 22 (Reuters) - Orphazyme A/S:

* ORPHAZYME’S ARIMOCLOMOL RECEIVES US FAST TRACK DESIGNATION IN AMYOTROPHIC LATERAL SCLEROSIS

* WE ARE CONTINUING TO EVALUATE ARIMOCLOMOL IN A PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL IN ALS AND LOOK FORWARD TO TOPLINE RESULTS FROM TRIAL IN H1 2021

* TOPLINE RESULTS FROM THIS TRIAL ARE EXPECTED IN H1 2021