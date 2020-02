Feb 28 (Reuters) - Orphazyme A/S:

* REG-ORPHAZYME ANNOUNCES ANNUAL REPORT 2019

* FY NET LOSS DKK 337.5 MILLION VERSUS LOSS DKK 229.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FOR 2020, ORPHAZYME ANTICIPATES AN OPERATING LOSS IN RANGE OF DKK 500 - 550 MILLION AND A CASH POSITION AT YEAR-END 2020 OF MORE THAN DKK 300 MILLION

* DOES NOT EXPECT TO MAKE DIVIDEND PAYMENTS WITHIN THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)