Jan 19 (Reuters) - ORPHAZYME A/S:

* REG-ARIMOCLOMOL FOR NPC RECEIVES RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE DESIGNATION

* ORPHAZYME A/S - ARIMOCLOMOL HAS BEEN GRANTED RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE DESIGNATION BY US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION

* ORPHAZYME A/S - ARIMOCLOMOL FOR TREATMENT OF NIEMANN-PICK DISEASE TYPE C (NPC). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)