May 29 (Reuters) - Orphazyme A/S:

* REG-ORPHAZYME INITIATES ROLLING SUBMISSION OF NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ARIMOCLOMOL WITH US FDA IN NIEMANN-PICK DISEASE TYPE C

* EXPECTS TO SUBMIT A MARKETING AUTHORISATION APPLICATION TO EMA FOR ARIMOCLOMOL IN NPC IN H2 2020

* EXPECTS TO COMPLETE SUBMISSION OF REMAINING PORTIONS OF NDA TO FDA IN NEXT COUPLE OF MONTHS