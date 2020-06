June 24 (Reuters) - Orphazyme A/S:

* ORPHAZYME A/S - PHASE 2 STUDY OF ARIMOCLOMOL IN GAUCHER DISEASE DEMONSTRATES MARKED IMPROVEMENTS IN KEY CLINICAL MARKERS

* ORPHAZYME A/S - DATA SUPPORTS ORPHAZYME’S INTENTION TO PROCEED WITH PIVOTAL STAGE CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT IN GAUCHER DISEASE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)