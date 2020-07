July 8 (Reuters) -

* ORPYX® MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES SECURES $7.6M IN SERIES A FUNDING

* ORPYX - PADDOCK CAPITAL INC. LED INVESTMENT ROUND

* ORPYX - CORY PADDOCK, CO-FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF PADDOCK CAPITAL INC, WILL JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* ORPYX - INVESTMENT BRINGS ORPYX'S TOTAL FUNDING SINCE INCEPTION OF CO TO $18.5 MILLION