March 24 (Reuters) - Orrstown Financial Services Inc :

* ORRSTOWN FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. ANNOUNCES: INITIATIVES TO ASSIST CLIENTS, EMPLOYEES AND COMMUNITIES AFFECTED BY COVID-19; CHANGES TO ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; LOAN CONCENTRATION DATA; SUSPENSION OF SHARE REPURCHASE ACTIVITY

* TEMPORARILY CLOSED ALL BRANCH LOBBIES FOR TRANSACTION PURPOSES