BRIEF-Orsted Agrees Sale Of Transmission Assets At Burbo Bank Extension To Mitsubishi, HICL

April 26 (Reuters) - ORSTED A/S SAYS:

* BURBO EXTENSION LIMITED, A JOINT VENTURE OWNED BY ORSTED A/S (50%), KIRKBI A/S (25%) AND PKA A/S (25%), TODAY ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT FOR THE SALE OF ITS TRANSMISSION ASSETS TO DIAMOND TRANSMISSION PARTNERS BURBO BANK EXTENSION LIMITED (“DTPBBE LTD”)

* DTPBBE LTD IS THE LICENSEE ENTITY INCORPORATED BY THE CONSORTIUM COMPRISING OF MITSUBISHI CORPORATION AND HICL INFRASTRUCTURE COMPANY LIMITED

* THE TRANSMISSION ASSETS HOLD AN ASSET VALUE OF GBP193.9M. THE ASSETS INCLUDE THE ONSHORE SUBSTATION, EXPORT CABLES AND THE OFFSHORE SUBSTATION FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)