Nov 1 (Reuters) - ORSTED CFO MARIANNE WINHOLT MADE FOLLOWING COMMENTS ON A CALL AFTER AGREEING TO SELL A STAKE IN WHAT WILL BE THE WORLD‘S BIGGEST OFFSHORE WIND FARM FOR AROUND 2 BILLION POUNDS ($2.65 BILLION).

* “WE SEE A VERY VERY HEALTHY APPETITE FOR THESE PROJECTS THAT WE FARM DOWN, IT‘S THE BIGGEST APPETITE WE HAVE EVER SEEN.” FOR MORE ON THIRD-QUARTER EARNINGS: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)