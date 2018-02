Feb 19 (Reuters) - Orsted A/S:

* ORSTED COMMENTS ON MEDIA SPECULATION REGARDING A 50% FARM-DOWN OF HORNSEA 1

* SAYS CONFIRMS THAT IT IS IN EXCLUSIVE DISCUSSIONS REGARDING A 50% FARM-DOWN OF OFFSHORE WIND FARM HORNSEA 1

* SAYS INFORMATION PROVIDED I DOES NOT CHANGE ØRSTED'S PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 FINANCIAL YEAR