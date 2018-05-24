BRIEF-Orsted's Offshore Wind Project Not Selected In Massachusetts Bidding Round

May 24 (Reuters) - Orsted A/S:

* MASSACHUSETTS ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF 83C SOLICITATION FOR STATE’S FIRST OFFSHORE WIND FARM

* Bay State Wind – a 50-50 joint venture between Ørsted and Eversource – was not selected for contract negotiations

* MASSACHUSETTS’ DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY RESOURCES’ OUTCOME DOES NOT CHANGE COS COMMITMENT TO DEVELOP OFFSHORE WIND IN UNITED STATES

* Massachusetts on Wednesday selected a partnership between Avangrid Inc AGR.N and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners to develop what will be the largest U.S. offshore wind farm off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)