May 24, 2018 / 5:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Orsted's Offshore Wind Project Not Selected In Massachusetts Bidding Round

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 24 (Reuters) - Orsted A/S:

* MASSACHUSETTS ANNOUNCES OUTCOME OF 83C SOLICITATION FOR STATE’S FIRST OFFSHORE WIND FARM

* Bay State Wind – a 50-50 joint venture between Ørsted and Eversource – was not selected for contract negotiations

* MASSACHUSETTS’ DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY RESOURCES’ OUTCOME DOES NOT CHANGE COS COMMITMENT TO DEVELOP OFFSHORE WIND IN UNITED STATES

* Massachusetts on Wednesday selected a partnership between Avangrid Inc AGR.N and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners to develop what will be the largest U.S. offshore wind farm off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen)

